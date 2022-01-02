SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1,377.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,080 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,894 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

