SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $82,780,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,445,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $23,077,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

