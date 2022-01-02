SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,392 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 432.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

