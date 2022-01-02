Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 5.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 11,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 970,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09.
About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.
