Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 5.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 11,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 970,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

