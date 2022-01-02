Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

