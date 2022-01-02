Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $159,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.66 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

