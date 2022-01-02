Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after buying an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after buying an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

