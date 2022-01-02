Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25. Approximately 574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.00.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

