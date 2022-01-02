Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €183.64 ($208.68).

SAE opened at €113.30 ($128.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.39 and its 200 day moving average is €140.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.17.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

