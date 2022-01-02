Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

SXYAY stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

