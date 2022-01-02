Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.96

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $52.75. Silicom shares last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 35,027 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.88 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

