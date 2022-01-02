Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

SMSMY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Sims has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.