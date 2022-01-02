SingularityDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $39.91 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.