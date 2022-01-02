Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,569 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

