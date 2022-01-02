Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading Up 0.1%

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €156.30 ($177.61) and last traded at €155.60 ($176.82). Approximately 9,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €155.40 ($176.59).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIX2 shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.00 ($157.95).

Get Sixt alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €153.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.