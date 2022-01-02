Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $124,081.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00063446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.21 or 0.08011161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.19 or 1.00359801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

