Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $211.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.14. 859,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.84. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

