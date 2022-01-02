SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.67. 2,170,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.28. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

