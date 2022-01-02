Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 274 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Gartner were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gartner by 12.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 439.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $334.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average of $300.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

