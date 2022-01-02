Smith Salley & Associates Buys 1,661 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,411,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

