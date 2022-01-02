Smith Salley & Associates Buys 7,008 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $88.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17.

