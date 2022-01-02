Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.