Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 348.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,390,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,152,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,458 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 274.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,827,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 688.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,584,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,882,000 after buying an additional 4,002,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

