Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.15

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €27.15 ($30.85) and traded as high as €30.41 ($34.55). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €30.24 ($34.36), with a volume of 1,187,074 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.58 ($33.61).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €29.14 and its 200 day moving average is €27.15.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.