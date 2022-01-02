Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $2.16

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Solanium has a market capitalization of $124.44 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.39 or 0.08005150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.28 or 0.99686353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007388 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.