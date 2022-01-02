Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 21,132 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

SPYD stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

