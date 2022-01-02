Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.62 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

