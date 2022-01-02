Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.54% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GVIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 402.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVIP opened at $102.01 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $106.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79.

