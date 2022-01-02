Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,984,000 after acquiring an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after purchasing an additional 399,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.