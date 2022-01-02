Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 160.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

