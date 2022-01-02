Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $93.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.