SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post $169.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.10 million. SP Plus posted sales of $119.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $600.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $610.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $722.55 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $789.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP opened at $28.22 on Friday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $655.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

