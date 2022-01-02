SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after buying an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.56 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

