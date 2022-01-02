SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 1,131,730 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,246,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

