SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average is $191.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.76 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

