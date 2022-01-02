SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 446 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

NYSE UNP opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $253.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.