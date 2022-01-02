SPC Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $55.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.