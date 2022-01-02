SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

XNTK opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.06 and a 1 year high of $177.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

