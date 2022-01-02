SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.