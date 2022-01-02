Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Down 2.6%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price was down 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.73 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 598,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRAD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

