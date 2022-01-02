Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $100,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 15.0% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 141,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.38.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $234.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -130.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

