SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLP opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.51%.

In related news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLP. Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

