SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

