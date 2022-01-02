SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $256.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200-day moving average of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

