SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $76.64 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

