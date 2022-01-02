SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $34.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

