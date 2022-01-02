SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,731,000 after buying an additional 1,586,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

