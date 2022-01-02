Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Stacks has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and approximately $112.39 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00005018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00189233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00241830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.44 or 0.07926755 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,291,693,111 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

