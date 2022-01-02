Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,479 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.