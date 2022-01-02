Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $106.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

